Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
David Rodenbarger
David Rodenbarger
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
David S. Rodenbarger


1992 - 2020
David S. Rodenbarger Obituary
David Scott Rodenbarger, 28, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He was born Feb 12, 1992, in Monticello, to his parents Timothy S. Rodenbarger and the late Michelle J. "Shelly" Latta Haskins.
He graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 2010 and attended Indiana University in Bloomington.
He had worked for various local businesses. He enjoyed music and playing his guitar, and was an avid reader.
Surviving is his father Timothy S. Rodenbarger, Delphi; brother Isaac S. Rodenbarger, Delphi; paternal grandmother Judy Rodenbarger, Delphi; uncles Billy Rodenbarger and Jeff (Connie) Cox, Delphi.
Viewing will be Saturday, March 7, from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. at Abbott Funeral Home Inc., Delphi, with Pastor Brad Burton officiating.
Burial will take place at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg.
See: www.abbottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020
