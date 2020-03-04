|
|
David Scott Rodenbarger, 28, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He was born Feb 12, 1992, in Monticello, to his parents Timothy S. Rodenbarger and the late Michelle J. "Shelly" Latta Haskins.
He graduated from Twin Lakes High School in 2010 and attended Indiana University in Bloomington.
He had worked for various local businesses. He enjoyed music and playing his guitar, and was an avid reader.
Surviving is his father Timothy S. Rodenbarger, Delphi; brother Isaac S. Rodenbarger, Delphi; paternal grandmother Judy Rodenbarger, Delphi; uncles Billy Rodenbarger and Jeff (Connie) Cox, Delphi.
Viewing will be Saturday, March 7, from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. at Abbott Funeral Home Inc., Delphi, with Pastor Brad Burton officiating.
Burial will take place at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg.
See: www.abbottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020