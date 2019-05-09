David W. "Dave" Fisher, 82, Marlborough, Conn., passed away at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at his home, with his wife, Patsy, by his side.
He was born June 21, 1936, in Monticello, to the late David W. "William" and Leanora M. "Bidge" (Gilman) Fisher Sr. On Dec. 29, 1957, at the former Idaville United Methodist Church, he married Patsy Ann Brooks; she survives.
Dave was raised in the Idaville area and was a 1954 graduate of Idaville High School.
While in high school, Dave was an amazing basketball player.
Surviving are wife Patsy A. Fisher, Marlborough; one son, Davie (Gayle) Fisher III, East Hartland, Conn.; one daughter, Brenda (Tobin) Morey, Columbia, Conn.; three grandchildren, Nicole Morey, Columbia, Brittney Morey, Willimantic, Conn., and David William Fisher IV, Long Island, N.Y.; one great grandson, Troy Morey, Columbia; and mother-in-law Ruth Brooks, Monticello.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, David W. "William" and Leanora M. M. "Bidge" (Gilman) Fisher Sr., one sister, Johnny (Charles) Stover; and father-in-law Robert "Bob" Brooks.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at the funeral home, with Rev. Keith Raderstorf, of Faith Covenant Fellowship of Monticello, officiating.
Burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorials may be given to the wishes of the donor. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 9 to May 15, 2019