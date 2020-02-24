|
|
Deborah Jones, 73, Russiaville, passed away at 9:23 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Hospital-Kokomo.
She was born July 14, 1946, to Theodore and Elizabeth (Harrison) Zarse, in Chalmers. In 1982, she married Jimmie Jones in Kokomo; he survives.
Deborah was a 1964 graduate of Chalmers High School and a 1975 graduate of Indiana University-Kokomo, where she obtained her bachelor's degree. She taught at many schools but she officially retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. Deborah was an avid Beanie Baby collector, and enjoyed gardening, crocheting and completing puzzles. Before her death, she was the oldest living liver transplant patient, as well as the longest living dialysis patient.
In addition to her husband Jimmie, she is survived by her son Ben Martin; step-children Carla Jones and Jimmie Jones Jr.; sisters Ruth Ames, Edna (Steve) McDaniel and Jessie (John) Byroad; brothers Fritz (Linda) Zarse and John (Deanna) Zarse; grandchildren Ashley Martin, Samantha (Andy) Cleaver, Ben (Kelsey) Martin II, Amber Martin, and Malina Jones; and great-grandchildren Dwight Wyact and Anthony Cleaver.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Richard Martin; and brother-in-law Jack Ames.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday at Stout and Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville,
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating.
Burial will follow at Normanda Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Feb. 24 to Mar. 2, 2020