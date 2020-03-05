|
Deloris M. "Dee" Bartlett, 95, Monticello, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at White Oak Health Campus.
She was born Oct. 26, 1924, in Cass County, to the late Archie R. and Lena (Zimmerman) Mathews. On Sept. 22, 1946, at the United Methodist Church in Monticello, she married Lee "Mike" Bartlett; he preceded her in death on April 8, 1989.
She was a 1942 graduate of Royal Center High School. She worked many years as the secretary for Sixby's grocery store.
She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, where she served as a weekly offering steward, volunteered for Soup for the Soul, and was active in the Rainbow group for many years.
Dee was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She had been a longtime member of the Crystal Chapter OES of Monticello. She volunteered with the hospital auxiliary for several years and held multiple offices, including president. Dee was a formidable Euchre player and enjoyed Bunko. She loved cooking and was known for her pies, especially butterscotch and lemon. Dee loved to read. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are her children Susan (Ron) Hall, Germantown Hills, Ill., Steven (Ellen) Bartlett, Monticello; sister Helen Dragon, Satellite Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren: Steven (Melissa) Bartlett Jr., David (Sarah) Hall, Kimberly (Jeremy) Ulrich, Catrina (Jason) Phillips, Matthew (Sarah) Hall, Amanda (Garrett) Gunnels; great-grandchildren Makena, Makayla, Dakotah, Thomas, Victoria, Jackson, Chelsie, Ryan, Meghan, Owen, Michael and Jacob.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Bunnell.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Monticello United Methodist Church, with Rev. Brian Beeks officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the or Monticello United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home is entrusted with care.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020