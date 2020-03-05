Home

POWERED BY

Services
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
For more information about
Deloris Bartlett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Monticello United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Monticello United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Deloris Bartlett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deloris M. Bartlett


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deloris M. Bartlett Obituary
Deloris M. "Dee" Bartlett, 95, Monticello, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at White Oak Health Campus.
She was born Oct. 26, 1924, in Cass County, to the late Archie R. and Lena (Zimmerman) Mathews. On Sept. 22, 1946, at the United Methodist Church in Monticello, she married Lee "Mike" Bartlett; he preceded her in death on April 8, 1989.
She was a 1942 graduate of Royal Center High School. She worked many years as the secretary for Sixby's grocery store.
She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, where she served as a weekly offering steward, volunteered for Soup for the Soul, and was active in the Rainbow group for many years.
Dee was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She had been a longtime member of the Crystal Chapter OES of Monticello. She volunteered with the hospital auxiliary for several years and held multiple offices, including president. Dee was a formidable Euchre player and enjoyed Bunko. She loved cooking and was known for her pies, especially butterscotch and lemon. Dee loved to read. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are her children Susan (Ron) Hall, Germantown Hills, Ill., Steven (Ellen) Bartlett, Monticello; sister Helen Dragon, Satellite Beach, Fla.; six grandchildren: Steven (Melissa) Bartlett Jr., David (Sarah) Hall, Kimberly (Jeremy) Ulrich, Catrina (Jason) Phillips, Matthew (Sarah) Hall, Amanda (Garrett) Gunnels; great-grandchildren Makena, Makayla, Dakotah, Thomas, Victoria, Jackson, Chelsie, Ryan, Meghan, Owen, Michael and Jacob.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Bunnell.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Monticello United Methodist Church, with Rev. Brian Beeks officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the or Monticello United Methodist Church. Envelopes will be available at the church.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home is entrusted with care.
Messages of condolence may be left online at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deloris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -