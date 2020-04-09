|
Dempster Wayne Martin, 96, Reynolds, passed away peacefully at 11:09 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, 2020, surrounded by his wife and daughters.
He was born Feb. 15, 1924, in South Bend, to the late Merle and Anna (Dempster) Martin and was a 1942 graduate of Chalmers High School. His marriage of 72 years was to Ruth VanVoorst on March 28, 1948, at the Reynolds United Methodist Church of Reynolds; she survives.
Mr. Martin was a veteran of the US Naval Air Corp program during World War II. He was in boot camp in Memphis, Tenn., afterwards attending Radar Radio School. He was honorably discharged Aug. 22, 1946.
Mr. Martin attended the Reynolds United Methodist Church for 94 years, where he was a one-time trustee. Dempster was a past officer of Chalmers American Legion Post 268 and was active in the funeral honor guard.
Dempster was a lifelong farmer of livestock and grain. Dempster loved being outdoors, planting trees, raising his animals and was an avid gardener. He truly was a caretaker of the land.
Mr. Martin served as past chairman of the White County Pork Producers; as past officer of the Midwest Lamb Producers; was a longtime member of the White County Fair Sheep Committee; was past director of the White County Farm Bureau, Inc.; past board member of the White County Co-op and formerly served on the board of trustees of West Point Township.
Besides his love for farming, Dempster also had a love for children, serving as a bus driver for Frontier School Corporation for 32 years, retiring in 1989.
Surviving with his wife, Ruth, are three daughters, Katherine (Gary) Cloonen, Kankakee, Ill., Lynetta (Mike) Raplee, Lafayette, and Susan Martin (Randy Walker), Clarkston, Mich.; a daughter-in-law, Diane Martin, Charlotte, N.C.; and two sisters, Marian Townsend, Upland, and Nancy Martin, West Lafayette.
Dempster loved spending time with his family, especially his granddaughters Michelle, Jennifer, Kelly, Jacquelyn and Sarah; and his seven great-grandchildren, Anthony, Aiden, Carter, Samuel, John, Luke and Lux.
Preceding him in death, along with his parents, was a son, Wayne Martin; an infant daughter, Beverly Sue Martin; a sister, Carol Schroeder; and three brothers, Merle, Hugh and Jack Martin.
Private graveside services were Friday, April 10, 2020, at Riverview IOOF Cemetery of Monticello; Rev. Kelly Sellers and Rev. Dr. Lelan D. McReynolds officiated. A celebration of Dempster's life, open to the public, will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Reynolds United Methodist Church or the Chalmers American Legion post. Please mail donations to the Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home (P.O. Box 509 Brookston, IN 47923).
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020