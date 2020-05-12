Dennis Clark
1943 - 2020
Dennis Clark, 77, Battle Ground, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born April 7, 1943, in Lafayette, to the late Robert and Helen (Brenner) Clark. On Feb. 20, 1960, he married Bonnie Braugh at Redeemer Lutheran Church; she survives.
He was a graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.
Dennis owned Lafayette Glass Company and Central Indiana Glass Company. He was the director of the National Glass Dealers Association for many years and was the first president of the Indiana Glass Association. He was honored as the Glass Digest Dealer of the Year in 1986 and was inducted into the Glass and Metal Hall Fame in 2002.
Dennis was a car enthusiast with memberships in the Antique Car Club of Lafayette and the National Antique Auto Club. He was a founding member of the Black Widows Car Club in Monticello. He was even featured on American Pickers where he sold them a Broncho.
He loved the hunt of auctions and flea markets and couldn't pass up a deal. His favorite quote was "He who dies with the most toys wins" and he claimed he was ahead. His mottos were "If it is cheap or free, you gotta have it" and "If you really, really, really want something, how can you pay too much?"
Dennis was also a lifetime member of the Lions Club and the NRA. His favorite night was Tuesday, guys night out with the Wildcat Creek Hunt Club. He had a great fondness for Westerns and was a huge fan of Gene Autry and truly lived by the Cowboy Code.
Surviving along with his wife, Bonnie, are his children Mick (Mary) Clark, Del Ray Beach, Fla., Becky (Eric) Kosten, Leonardtown, Md., Chris Clark, Lafayette, and Aimee Clark, also of Lafayette; brother Edward (Janis) Clark; and brother-in-law Frank Hayden.
He is also survived by his grandchildren Brenton Clark, Kaitlyn (Chris) Kirby, Joseph Kosten, Matthew Kosten, Mia Clark, Hannah Clark, Jaeda Clark; and great-grandchild Eliza Kirby.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; sister Ginny Hayden; and daughter-in-law Kelly Clark.
His family would like to thank his friends who honored him with a parade of 122 antique cars the week before his death. It was very special and meant a lot to him and his family.
Private family service will be conducted.
Hippensteel Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. James Lutheran Church.
Please share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 12 to May 19, 2020.
May 12, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Bonnie and her loving family. I knew Denny when I was 10, from Laje Freeman. He ran around with my Brother, they did the Antique Car Club together. I live right down the road from where Gene Autry was born and raised. There's a Museum there all about Gene Autry. I went one day so I could send pics to Denny, but it was closed.. I know Denny will be missed by many people, and I'm sure there are lots of tears shedding, but he always had a smile on his face, that's one of the biggest things I remembered about him . Rest In Peace Denny.
Sally Sage-Cooper
May 12, 2020
I met Denny and his family many years ago through my step father, Dave McDole. We had many gatherings and went on trips with Denny and his family, and those times, I will never forget. I do recall a camping trip when "the guys" sat around the fire and told the story of, "'Ol Red Eye".. that one always got me hopping around the campsite.. :) Also, I remember Denny calling our house, saying, "just tell em Gene called". He was a wonderful soul and a heckuva man!!!
My prayers are for those he left behind, Bonnie and the kids, "the guys", and all who knew and loved Denny. May your hearts be filled with the Love that you shared, may peace and comfort be yours in this time of loss and sorrow. May you forever hold the wonderful memories made while on Earth, and know that Denny is above, remembering those special memories right along with you.. as he will remain within our hearts forever and ever. This I pray for us all. In Jesus name, Amen.
Tonya Stadler
May 12, 2020
Such a loss for us. But heaven is going to be a better place and Denny will have all new cars to buy. Bonnie I am so sorry for you and yours. Love
Donna Smith
May 12, 2020
Fair well Cuz! You were always fun and helped others to have fun and celebrate life. You will be missed but made the best of your time on earth! Until we meet again in a Heavenly way, enjoy that special car show my friend! Love ya guy.
Randy Hillyer
May 12, 2020
Denny was my brothers best friend.I was with them at several outings.Denny was caring , sympathetic,nurturing,all round just a great guy. Denny you will be missed greatly. Peace and love Edward Van Dame.
Edward Dame
Friend
May 12, 2020
Great guy friend to many many people will be sorely missed. Tony Rakowski
Tony Rakowski
May 12, 2020
Don Van Dame
May 12, 2020
Farewell our always pal Denny

Our lives have been enriched by having you with us. Condolences to Bonnie and the rest of your family.

Peter Shuler
Bangkok, Thailand
Peter Shuler
May 11, 2020
Little Buddy & Big Buddy
Rest In Peace Denny. Job well done. Everyone who knows you has wonderful memories of you that will last a lifetime. That was evidenced by the tremendous turnout for the car parade in your honor held on May 2. I've never seen anything like it. You will be missed. Hugs and prayers to Bonnie and your family.
Jan Fritton
May 11, 2020
Hunting South Dakota
Dennis was the best friend a man could possible have Always ready to take in a car show, swap meet or go hunting Lot of memories to carry me on You will be missed my friend. Happy Trails
Don Van Dame
May 11, 2020
REST IN PEACE DEAR FRIEND! MEMORIES WILL LAST FOREVER OF CAR SHOWS, NASCAR AND FRIENDLY SWICKY GAMES. GOD BLESS BONNIE AND FAMILY.
Tom & Lois Gould
May 11, 2020
Tom & Lois Gould
May 11, 2020
Denny, After all those years up in Northern
Michigan at the hunting shack. The trips out west and all the places in between. I will miss you my friend. None of those places will ever seem the same again!
Thomas Palenick
May 11, 2020
122 Antique Car Parade May 2, 2020
Tom & Lois Gould
May 11, 2020
Dennis my friend you will be missed. From several hunting trips we went on together to a lovely Alaska cruise and most every Tuesday at the hunt club the times spent together will forever be cherished. We will all miss you buddy. Rest easy Pal.
Rusty and Karen Hart
May 11, 2020
I have traveled many places with Dennis over the years had many laughs and many lasting memories. Rest in peace my friend
Dave McDole
May 11, 2020
Dennis was truly a fun guy and I remember him tagging along with Ed and me long ago. Our sympathy and love go out to Bonnie and the rest of the family. He will be missed on our Facebook chats.
Nancy Graf
Friend
May 11, 2020
Celebrating a life well lived. We will cherish the memories forever.
philip malsbary
May 11, 2020
May 11, 2020
Many fond Jeff High School memories with Denny especially going to the Indy 500 him and several other friends. Peace be with you DC
Nate Schilling
May 11, 2020
Knowing Dennie was to love him for his humor and fun ways. This is a great loss to all and we give our deepest sympathy to Bonnie and his family. May he rest in peace.
Cynthia & Marvin Ostheimer
May 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
