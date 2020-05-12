I met Denny and his family many years ago through my step father, Dave McDole. We had many gatherings and went on trips with Denny and his family, and those times, I will never forget. I do recall a camping trip when "the guys" sat around the fire and told the story of, "'Ol Red Eye".. that one always got me hopping around the campsite.. :) Also, I remember Denny calling our house, saying, "just tell em Gene called". He was a wonderful soul and a heckuva man!!!

My prayers are for those he left behind, Bonnie and the kids, "the guys", and all who knew and loved Denny. May your hearts be filled with the Love that you shared, may peace and comfort be yours in this time of loss and sorrow. May you forever hold the wonderful memories made while on Earth, and know that Denny is above, remembering those special memories right along with you.. as he will remain within our hearts forever and ever. This I pray for us all. In Jesus name, Amen.

Tonya Stadler