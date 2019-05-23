Dennis L. Blackman, 65, Monticello, passed away at 3 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 21, 1953, in Logansport. On Aug. 8, 2014, he married Constance "Connie" Cox in Delphi; she survives in Monticello.
Dennis worked as handyman.
He is survived by four children: Isaac Blackman, Terre Haute, Sunshine Trueblood, Indianapolis, Elisa (Robert) Salts, Williamsport, Cecilia Cox, Logansport; two sisters, Renee (Jason) Burkett, Delphi, Angela (Jeff) Pepple, Monticello; and two grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Phyllis Marie (Spencer) and Dan Burkett; father Don Blackman; and infant brother Roger Blackman.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services celebrating Dennis' life at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Rev. Chris Dodson officiating.
Private burial will be in Yeoman Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be offered to Happy Tails. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 23 to May 29, 2019