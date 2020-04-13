|
Donald A. "Don" Darnstaedt, 89, Monticello, passed away at 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, at Monticello Healthcare.
He was born Oct. 7, 1930, in Chicago, to the late Fred and Clara (Dollman) Darnstaedt. He married the former Arlene Peters on Nov. 22, 1950, at the old Monticello Christian Church; she survives.
Don was a 1948 graduate of Monticello High School. He also attended Lafayette Business College. He served in the US Army Reserves. Don worked as a state sales manager for Moorman Manufacturing, a producer of livestock feed formerly of Quincy, Ill.
He was an active member of Monticello United Methodist Church. Other affiliations include the Monticello Kiwanis Club, Ducks Unlimited and Pheasants Forever. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, snow skiing and snowmobiling. Don was also an avid fan of Purdue sports and the Chicago Cubs.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Arlene, Monticello; his children Jan Elliott and John (Joyce) Darnstaedt, both of Monticello; grandchildren John (Megan) Ochs, California, and Jillian Ann (Phil) Cornelius, Brownsburg; two great-grandchildren, Colton Ochs and Addison Ann Cornelius; and a sister, Carol (Stanley) Swartz, Arizona.
Private family funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello with Rev. Brian Beeks officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to the Monticello United Methodist Church. Memorials may be mailed directly to the church or given online at www.monticelloumchurch.org
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2020