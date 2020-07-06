Donald Dean Heiny, 81, Idaville, passed away at 9 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at White Oak Health Campus.
He was born April 16, 1939, in White County, to the late Merle and Mabel (Hunt) Heiny.
On June 1, 1958, he married Shirley Best at the Caley Church near Royal Center; she survives.
Donald was a graduate of Royal Center High School. He was the owner and operator of Heiny Construction. He and Shirley also owned and operated the Spring Hills Campground in Kokomo for a number of years.
He enjoyed square and round dancing and he was a round dance leader having taught round dancing for 42 years. Donald was a homebody and cherished time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, Idaville; his children Mark (Chris) Heiny, Burnettsville, and Teresa (Steve) Wilslef, Idaville; grandchildren Dean Dilts, Brianna Dilts, Kevin Heiny and Kim Heiny; and great-grandchildren Jace and Ezekiel "Zeek."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Patsy Schmeirer
Visitation will be Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services celebrating Donald's life at 2 p.m. at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. Pastor Mike Fanning, of Idaville Church of God, will officiate services.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association
. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
The family is encouraging visitors to wear a mask or face covering.