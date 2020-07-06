1/1
Donald Dean Heiny
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Dean Heiny, 81, Idaville, passed away at 9 p.m., Saturday, July 4, 2020, at White Oak Health Campus.
He was born April 16, 1939, in White County, to the late Merle and Mabel (Hunt) Heiny.
On June 1, 1958, he married Shirley Best at the Caley Church near Royal Center; she survives.
Donald was a graduate of Royal Center High School. He was the owner and operator of Heiny Construction. He and Shirley also owned and operated the Spring Hills Campground in Kokomo for a number of years.
He enjoyed square and round dancing and he was a round dance leader having taught round dancing for 42 years. Donald was a homebody and cherished time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley, Idaville; his children Mark (Chris) Heiny, Burnettsville, and Teresa (Steve) Wilslef, Idaville; grandchildren Dean Dilts, Brianna Dilts, Kevin Heiny and Kim Heiny; and great-grandchildren Jace and Ezekiel "Zeek."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Patsy Schmeirer
Visitation will be Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. until the time of funeral services celebrating Donald's life at 2 p.m. at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. Pastor Mike Fanning, of Idaville Church of God, will officiate services.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Heart Association. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
The family is encouraging visitors to wear a mask or face covering.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
July 6, 2020
Many wonderful memories with you and Don. He was always greeting people with a big smile. Our thoughts and prayers for you and prayers family.
Phil And Becky Guenthner
Friend
July 6, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to Shirley and family. We enjoyed dancing with you and Don for many years. Janet and George
George and Janet Partlowe
Friend
July 6, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to Shirley and family . We loved Don and long time friends of both of them Gail and Ron
Gail Anderson
July 6, 2020
rest in peace we enjoyed dancing with you and Shirley prayers to you Shirley
Dick Dimmick
July 6, 2020
So sorry I can't be there. So many found memories of dancing with you two
Jo Azary
Friend
July 6, 2020
The Royal Center High School Class of 1957 sends condolences to Shirley and family in the passing of Don.
Don was faithful in attending our reunions and supporting his classmates.
Darlene Weaver
Classmate
July 5, 2020
To loose your dance partner hurts, however loosing the one who held your heart is painful. I know that for a fact. Don and I loved you deeply and I still do ❤
Lee Ann Taylor
Student
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved