|
|
Donald Earle Park, 93, Goshen, formerly of Chalmers, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born March 15, 1927, in Lafayette, to the late C. Donald and Edna Ruth (Wolf) Park. Don was a 1945 graduate of Brookston High School. His first marriage was to Luella Flynn in 1948; they later divorced. Don then married Eileen Ruth Shoemaker Moore on Dec. 31, 1969, in Chalmers. She preceded him in death on Aug. 21, 2005.
Don was a former member of Chalmers Community Church, a member of Brookston Federated Church and recently had been attending Goshen First United Methodist Church.
Don retired in 1990 from Excel Co-op in White County. He spent 34 years as a petroleum driver and salesman. He was top salesman in the state for 18 years pumping over 1 million gallons a year.
Prior to joining the co-op, Don farmed with his father and worked at Harlan Grain Company, Purina Mills, and the White County Highway Department.
Don was very active in the Chalmers community by helping build the Chalmers Community Church, caretaker of the Chalmers Community Cemetery, and president of the cemetery board for many years. He was also an active member of the Hogland Ditch Board.
Don served on the Frontier School Board for over 20 years and was a major part of the consolidation of Frontier Schools.
After retirement, Don enjoyed spending the winter months in Silver Springs Campground in Ocala, Fla. He remained active there in many of the social events held and started the Saturday Morning Breakfast Club.
Don and Eileen were avid Purdue fans and enjoyed following their children's and grandchildren's participation in high school and college sports.
Surviving are his children Donella Kay (Jerry) Carter, Brookston, and Bradley Kyle (Jackie) Park, Goshen; step-children Roy Stephen (Jeanie) Moore, Lafayette, and Darlene Gentry, Decatur, Ill.; 13 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death, along with his wife and parents, were a son, Dudley Flynn Park; daughter-in-law Pam Park; sister Dorothy May Park Morrison; and brother-in-law Charles Eugene Morrison.
A private funeral service will be Friday, March 20.
Interment will follow in Chalmers Community Cemetery.
Floral arrangements may still be received at Hartzler-Clapper Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name the Chalmers Community Cemetery Board or Brookston Federated Church.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2020