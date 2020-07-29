1/1
Donna L. Applegate
1942 - 2020
Donna L. Applegate, 78, Monticello, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 3, 1942, in Monticello, to the late Roy and Stella (Hornback) Seward. On Dec. 23, 1993, she married Eugene Applegate at her home; he survives in Monticello.
She attended Reynolds High School and worked at Arrow Manufacturing, but was primarily a homemaker. Donna liked the outdoors and enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, her dogs and horses. She cherished time with her family and especially enjoyed time spent together on the Fourth of July and Christmas Eve.
She is survived by six children, Deb (Roy) Sizemore, Quincy, Angie (Kelvin) Hughes, Buffalo, Doug (Pam) Speer, Monticello, Shannon (Cori) Applegate, Monon, Dustin (Jessica) Applegate, Idaville, Kyana (Eric) Stahl, Cookville, Tenn.; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings Judy Ross and Denny Seward; and two grandchildren.
The family will hold private services with burial at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Gene Applegate to help with final expenses. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jul. 29 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home - Monticello
202 S. Illinois St.
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
July 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mary Lou (Hornback) Rutledge
Family
July 29, 2020
Prayers for the family & for Deb & Doug I love you all.
David Seward
Family
July 29, 2020
So sorry for your loss!
Helen Wilson
July 29, 2020
So sorry Eugene for your loss,our condolences go out to all her family,may this cowgirl rest in peace now and ride those horses around in the clouds up above
Jackie,Bill,Shane,Jasmine,Emi,Sophie Applegate
Family
July 29, 2020
A very awesome lady. My sympathies to her family I know her loss is a great one. God Bless.
Terri Altman
Friend
July 29, 2020
Prayers for the family, sending our love to Doug and pam so VERY sorry. Wish we could come.
Jim and Ann Sayler
Friend
July 29, 2020
So sorry for the families loss
Charlie and Jane Krahies
Friend
July 29, 2020
Gene, so sorry for your loss, prayers for you and the family. Always enjoyed seeing both of you at the shop. Donna was always a barrel of laughs.
Melinda Johnson
Melinda Johnson
Friend
July 29, 2020
RIP Donna your were a real cowgirl plus always nice to me and Debbie.
Gary Braden
Friend
July 28, 2020
Sending hugs and prayers to the Angela and Kelvin Hughes family so sorry for your loss love you guys. LOVE GLENDA EILER
Glenda Eiler
Friend
July 28, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your loved and deepest condolences are extended to you. Something that's helped me through the death of loved ones is to reflect on 1 Corinthians 15:26.
