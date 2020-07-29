Donna L. Applegate, 78, Monticello, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her residence.
She was born May 3, 1942, in Monticello, to the late Roy and Stella (Hornback) Seward. On Dec. 23, 1993, she married Eugene Applegate at her home; he survives in Monticello.
She attended Reynolds High School and worked at Arrow Manufacturing, but was primarily a homemaker. Donna liked the outdoors and enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, her dogs and horses. She cherished time with her family and especially enjoyed time spent together on the Fourth of July and Christmas Eve.
She is survived by six children, Deb (Roy) Sizemore, Quincy, Angie (Kelvin) Hughes, Buffalo, Doug (Pam) Speer, Monticello, Shannon (Cori) Applegate, Monon, Dustin (Jessica) Applegate, Idaville, Kyana (Eric) Stahl, Cookville, Tenn.; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her siblings Judy Ross and Denny Seward; and two grandchildren.
The family will hold private services with burial at Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Gene Applegate to help with final expenses. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com.