Donna May Kauffman, 71, of Monticello, passed away peacefully at 6:13 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis.

Born July 6, 1947, in Rochester, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Donnabelle (Newell) Kauffman.

She was a 1965 Pioneer High School graduate. Donna May was also a graduate of the Indiana University School of Nursing.

Professor Donna May taught at the Purdue University School of Nursing for 27 years, retiring in 2006. Donna May formerly worked for Home Health Care in Monticello and Parkview Manor in Francesville. She also was an advocate for the Indiana Donor Network, where she worked with her best friend, Rhonda Berger.

She was a member of Royal Center United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed attending Bible studies with friends. Donna May loved taking care of her flowers, working on her plastic canvas crafts, reading, watching sports on TV, and going out to eat with friends.

Survivors include her brother, Ralph Kauffman Sr. (Jan), of Monticello, and nephews Micky Kauffman, Timothy Kauffman, Matthew Kauffman and Ralph Kauffman Jr.

She is also survived by eight great-nieces, three great-nephews, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and her beloved dog, Duchess.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Harrison-Metzger-Rans Funeral Home & Crematory, Royal Center chapel, with Pastor Tim Minnick officiating.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at the funeral home.

Burial will be at the Royal Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

