Dorothy L. Weese, 94, Logansport, passed away at 12:53 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Logansport.
Born on March 8, 1925, in White County, she was the daughter of the late Stacy M. and Margaret P. (Hines) Logan.
Dorothy was a Royal Center High School graduate.
Dorothy was a retired cook at the former White County Hospital in Monticello.
She was a member of Caley United Methodist Church.
Dorothy was an avid Pioneer, Purdue and Cubs fan, and she was known for writing poetry.
Survivors include her son, Doug Weese, Royal Center; brother Ivan Logan, Royal Center; grandchildren Tracy (Gregg) Mitchell, Chicago, Troy (Janet) Weese, Arizona, Brad (Lapita) Weese, Alaska, Ryan (Vickie) Weese, Logansport; great-grandchildren Lauren Mitchell, Kyle Mitchell, Nathan (Aysia) Weese; great-great-grandson Justus Weese; and step-great-granddaughter Tiffany Leszcynski. She is also survived by several additional extended family members, church family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by son Jerry Weese; sisters Betty Jane Logan, Marjorie Lesher and Vivian Lesher; and brothers Yale Logan and Donnell Logan.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Harrison-Metzger-Rans Funeral Home, Royal Center Chapel, and also one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at Caley United Methodist Church near Royal Center.
Burial will be at Thompson Cemetery, Royal Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caley United Methodist and/or Webb Chapel United Methodist Church.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019