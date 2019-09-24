Home

POWERED BY

Services
ROYAL CENTER LOCATION - Royal Center
304 S. Chicago St
Royal Center, IN 46978
(574) 643-2265
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Weese
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy L. (Logan) Weese


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy L. (Logan) Weese Obituary
Dorothy L. Weese, 94, Logansport, passed away at 12:53 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Miller's Merry Manor in Logansport.
Born on March 8, 1925, in White County, she was the daughter of the late Stacy M. and Margaret P. (Hines) Logan.
Dorothy was a Royal Center High School graduate.
Dorothy was a retired cook at the former White County Hospital in Monticello.
She was a member of Caley United Methodist Church.
Dorothy was an avid Pioneer, Purdue and Cubs fan, and she was known for writing poetry.
Survivors include her son, Doug Weese, Royal Center; brother Ivan Logan, Royal Center; grandchildren Tracy (Gregg) Mitchell, Chicago, Troy (Janet) Weese, Arizona, Brad (Lapita) Weese, Alaska, Ryan (Vickie) Weese, Logansport; great-grandchildren Lauren Mitchell, Kyle Mitchell, Nathan (Aysia) Weese; great-great-grandson Justus Weese; and step-great-granddaughter Tiffany Leszcynski. She is also survived by several additional extended family members, church family and friends.
She was also preceded in death by son Jerry Weese; sisters Betty Jane Logan, Marjorie Lesher and Vivian Lesher; and brothers Yale Logan and Donnell Logan.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Harrison-Metzger-Rans Funeral Home, Royal Center Chapel, and also one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, at Caley United Methodist Church near Royal Center.
Burial will be at Thompson Cemetery, Royal Center.
Memorial contributions may be made to Caley United Methodist and/or Webb Chapel United Methodist Church.
Please sign Dorothy's online guestbook or leave a condolence for the Weese family at www.ransfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now