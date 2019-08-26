|
Dorothy M. (Cass) Million-Halbrook, 83, formerly of West Lafayette, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, with family by her side, at Orchard Park Assisted Living in Kyle, Texas.
Dorothy was born July 14, 1936, in Burnettsville. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Nellie R. (Meeker) Cass. Dorothy was first married to Mack E. Million on Feb. 17, 1956, in Monticello; Mack preceded her in death on June 11, 2005. She later married William Halbrook on June 27, 2009; he survives.
Dorothy was raised in Burnettsville and graduated from Burnettsville High School. Dorothy was a homemaker and when her youngest went to school she started working at Hershey Elementary School until her retirement. When home in West Lafayette, she attended Buck Creek United Methodist Church.
Her life was dedicated to her four children and grandchildren; she enjoyed attending all of their sporting activities and events. Dorothy was an avid euchre player, fan of the Chicago Cubs and college basketball. For years she enjoyed winters in Harlingen, Texas, where she had many close friends.
She leaves behind four children, Mickie (Chirs) Dunn, Anderson, S.C., Ron (Cindy) Million, Austin, Texas, Renetta (Matt) Weber, Columbia City, DeEtta (Bret) Hawks, West Lafayette; two step-children; 11 grandchildren: Trent (Lacey) Loman, Cory (Carmon) Loman, Daniel (Dee) Dunn, Curtis Dunn, Allison (Nathan) Malone, Ryan (Rebecca) Million, Evan Million, Jordan Weber, Jake Weber, Kylie (Gunnar) Ranard, Kadie Hawks; 10 great-grandchildren; and five step-grandchildren.
A memorial gathering/visitation will be Saturday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m. until the memorial service time at 12:30 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, with Pastor Daniel Berry officiating.
Entombment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, 2019