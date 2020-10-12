Douglas J. Brewer, 67, Kendallville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Orchard Pointe Health Campus in Kendallville.
He was born June 12, 1953, in Monticello, to Richard A and Maxine (Lane) Brewer. His father preceded him in death. On Dec. 23, 1978, in Fort Wayne he married Mary Lou Conrad.
Mr. Brewer graduated from Twin Lakes High School in Monticello, where he was on the football and wrestling teams, and earned his bachelor's degree at International Business College.
He worked for Norfolk Southern Railroad for 20 years.
Doug enjoyed cheering for the Bears, Cubs, and Indiana University basketball. He had a great sense of humor.
Surviving are his wife Mary Brewer, Kendallville; two daughters, Ronda (Jeff) Huff, Albion, and Amber (Greg) Hardy, Angola; three grandchildren, Scarlet Teschke, Megan (John) Sproat, and Lance Corporal Shane Smith; two great-granddaughters, Harper and Paislee; his mother Maxine Brewer, Monticello; a sister, Susan Brewer, Indianapolis; two brothers, R. Gregory (Linda) Brewer, Delphi, and his twin Darrell L. (Karen) Brewer, Mesa, Ariz.; two nieces, Jessica and Christina; three nephews, Aaron, Bradley and Marc; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and step-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Thursday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Ken Walker, of Wayne Center United Methodist Church in Kendallville, officiating.
Pallbearers are Darrell Brewer, Greg Brewer, Jeff Huff, John Sproat, Scarlet Teschke and Jessica Spangler.
Visitation will be Thursday from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Per the governor of Indiana, face masks are required to be worn.
A live broadcast of the service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page Thursday at 2 p.m.
Preferred memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of Noble County, 1305 Sherman St., Kendallville, IN 46755.
