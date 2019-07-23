Edgar A. Cox, 85, Monon, passed away at 8:55 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital of Lafayette.

He was born Oct. 31, 1933, in Jasper County, Ill., to the late Cecil and Dorothy (Fuller) Cox. Cecil and Dorothy had 10 children. His marriage was to Helen M. Beardsley on Aug. 16, 1958, in Irvington, N.J.; Helen survives.

Edgar was a member of the Monon Masonic Lodge before its closing. He worked as a mechanic on agricultural machinery at Case IH Burns & Faker of Monticello for many years until his retirement. After retirement, Edgar would still assist local farmers in the fields and on machinery. He also helped set up the White County 4-H Rabbit Barn for several years.

In his earlier years, Edgar enjoyed taking Helen square dancing in Rensselaer. He had a fascination with ceramic Christmas villages and had a vast collection that he enjoyed setting up each holiday season. Edgar was an accomplished bowler playing in leagues in Monticello, Rensselaer and Lafayette.

Surviving along with his wife, Helen, are children Donna (Phil) Rausch, Monticello, Dennis (Pauline) Cox, Lebanon, Patti (Tony) Williams, Monticello, and James (Laura) Cox, West Lafayette; eight grandsons: Matthew, Michael, Nicholas, Brandon, Nathan, Joshua, Thomas and Britton; and one great-grandson, Zayne.

Also surviving are siblings Helen Parker, Tennessee, Joyce Baker, Bement, Ill., Robert (Carol) Cox, Le Roy, Ill., Ron (Judy), Remington, and Diann Shannon, Denver, Colo.

Preceding him in death, along with his father and mother, were siblings Dale Cox, Ralph Cox, Walter Cox, Peggy Harris, and Sally Cox, who passed away at an early age.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. EST until the time of funeral service at 4 p.m. EST Saturday, July 27, at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon. Rev. Brian Beeks, of Monticello United Methodist Church, will officiate.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from July 23 to July 29, 2019