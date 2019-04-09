Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna R. Sparger. View Sign

Edna R. Sparger, 82, Americus, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at St Mary's Healthcare.

She was born Sept. 3, 1936, in Lafayette, to the late Grover and Zelpha Cain. Her first marriage was to Louis Hayden Sr.; he preceded her in death in 1989. She later married Raymond L. "Bud" Mitchell; he preceded her in death in 1998. She married Robert "Bob" Sparger; he preceded her in death in 2010.

Edna worked for Alloy Rods in Monticello for 18 years before working for Peters Revington in Delphi for 10 years. She later went on to nanny for the Dirk and Susie Fleck family in Reynolds. She loved to play Bingo and do crossword puzzles.

Most of all she loved to spend time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her children Rick (Mary) Hayden, Lafayette, Lou (Amy) Hayden, Delphi, Dianne Simmerman, Crawfordsville, Dena Mann (fiancé Bruce Herbst), Fowler; and siblings Bob Cain, Lafayette, and Sis Lucas, Chicago. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents; 11 brothers and sisters; and three step-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Sager officiating.

Interment to follow at Battle Ground Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the American , , or the .

