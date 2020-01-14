|
Edwin "Ed" Brothers, 73, Monticello, passed away at 12:19 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in Plymouth.
Ed was born May 18, 1946, in Lafayette, to the late Archie Edwin and Esther (Anderson) Brothers. On Oct. 28, 1978, he married the former Judy Call in Portage; she survives.
Ed was a 1964 graduate of Twin Lakes High School and served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He attended Indiana State University and Purdue University. He was the owner and operator of Brothers Plumbing and Heating in Monticello.
He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, where he served as an elder, sang in the choir, and served on facility needs. He was involved with the local Boy Scouts.
Surviving are his wife Judy; daughters Angie (Andrew) Williamson, Spring Hill, Tenn., Amber Brothers, Indianapolis; three grandchildren; brothers Donald (Sharon) Brothers, Raymond (Donna) Brothers, and Paul Brothers; and sister-in-law Jody Brothers.
In addition to his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Riley and Gabriel; and brother William Brothers.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Monticello. Deacons Prayer Circle will be at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Visitation will also be one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Monticello, with Judy's brother-in-law, the Rev. Keith Stephens, officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery with full military rites.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Judy Brothers to help offset necessary expenses, with envelopes provided.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 21, 2020