Elisabeth Ursula Nelson, 83, Reynolds, passed away at 1:05 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Monticello Healthcare.
She was born Aug. 13, 1935, in Germany, to the late Friedrich and Luise Kathrina (Dorsch) Hoerner. On May 29, 1964, she married Harry Nelson in Markham, Ill. He preceded her in death on Oct. 8, 1991.
She graduated from high school in Germany, where she was trained as a nurse midwife. She spent her life as a homemaker.
She is survived by her children Barbara Peterson, Redington, Fla., Sandra (Jeff) Heath, Lafayette, Angela Banfro, Norfolk, Va., Christopher (Kristi) Nelson, Nineveh; sister Emmi Baier, Germany; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Frieda Knott.
Visitation and funeral services will be private at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello with the Rev. Kelly Sellers of the Monticello United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the or the American Kidney Foundation. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
