Elsie G. Myers, 92, passed away Nov. 22, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Delphi.
Elsie was born April 12, 1927, in Yeoman, to the late Harry Galen and Ruth Victoria (Ballard) Overly. She attended Yeoman schools until eighth grade and was a 1945 graduate of Monticello High School.
She married Robert Lewis Myers on Sept. 16, 1950, and they later divorced.
Elsie had worked and managed Carroll County Abstract and Title Co. She received her real estate license in 1965 and became a broker in 1966. She established Myers Real Estate in 1967 and owned and operated it until 1993. Elsie was co-founder of the Carroll County Board of Realtors and served in several offices in that organization.
Elsie was a charter member of the Wabash an Erie Canal Association. She received the Samuel Milroy Award in 1992. She was honored as a Carroll County Realtor of the Year in 2001. She was also a member of Delphi United Methodist Church, Delphi American Legion Auxiliary, Delphi VFW Auxiliary and Delphi Rotary.
She enjoyed antique collecting, reading, and her family.
She is survived by her children Robert B. (Beth) Myers and Debra Been, both of Delphi; grandchildren Chad (Jennifer) Myers, Camden, Craig (Cassey) Myers, Delphi, Celsie Myers, Delphi, Brandon Been, Delphi, and Kyle Smith, Frankfort; great-grandchildren Caleb Myers, Coy Myers, MacKinzie Myers, Chase Almager, Cylie Sears, Caitlyn Sears and Jordan Smith.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Fry; infant sister Beatrice Overly; and brother Warren Overly.
Visitation will be 1:30 p.m. until the 3:30 p.m. funeral service Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Davidson Funeral Home, Delphi. Rev. John Westfall will officiate.
Burial will be in Yeoman Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Elsie's memory may be made to CDC Resources in Monticello or Delphi VFW Auxiliary.
See: www.davidsonfh.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019