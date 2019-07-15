Guest Book View Sign Service Information Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc 6368 E. U.S. 24 Monticello , IN 47960 (574)-583-8488 Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Everett "Ernie" Crane Jr., 90, Fort Myers, Fla. (formerly of Monticello), passed at 7:10 p.m. July 8, 2019, at the Hope Hospice of Cape Coral, Fla.

He was born May 18, 1929, in New Albany, to the late Ernest E. and Geneva M. (Sanders) Crane. On June 26, 1954, in Monticello, he married Ruth Lucille Reiken; she survives.

Ernie and Ruth had lived in Monticello for several years before moving to Florida.

He was raised in New Albany and attended New Albany High School.

Ernie enlisted in the U.S. Army and then went onto the Air Force serving in the Korean War.

He retired in 1976 as a sergeant for the Monticello Police Department for 20 plus years.

Ernie also worked as a meat cutter at several grocery stories in Indiana and worked for 17½ years as an engineer at the Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 81 and Libanus Masonic Lodge 154 F.& A.M., both of Monticello, and the Araba Shrine and Valley of Fort Myers Scottish Rites, both of Fort Myers.

Surviving are his wife, Ruth Lucille Crane, Fort Myers; daughter Diane Marie (Eric) Sohmer, Tellico, Tenn.; two grandchildren: Derek D. and Caitlin Sohmer, Tellico; two great-grandchildren, Angela and Skylar Crane, Atlanta; sister Donna McClelland, Logansport; brother James "Jim" Crane, Logansport; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest E. and Geneva M. (Sanders) Crane Sr.; son David Lee Crane; granddaughter Amy Crane; brother Robert "Bob" Crane; and sisters-in-law Carolyn Crane and Doris (Jack) Meents.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Miller–Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Full military rites by the Monticello Veterans Honor Guard will be conducted at the funeral home starting at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, followed by a Masonic Service by the Libanus Masonic Lodge 154 F.& A.M., of Monticello, and then a Celebration of Life service, with Rev. Chris Dodson, of Monticello Christian Church, officiating.

Burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in rural Monticello.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be given to Hope Hospice of Cape Coral, Fla. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

