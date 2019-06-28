Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther L. Baer. View Sign Service Information Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc 6368 E. U.S. 24 Monticello , IN 47960 (574)-583-8488 Send Flowers Obituary

Esther L. Baer, 88, of Buffalo, passed away at 10:53 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at her home.

She was born Monday, July 14, 1930, on the family farm in Buffalo to the late William and Gladys (McCloud) Brooks. On November 23, 1948, in Valparaiso, she married William Ellis "Bill" Baer; he passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019.

Esther lived in Buffalo all her life and was a 1949 graduate of Buffalo High School. She was a cheerleader while in high school.

She had worked in many local factories, including the former Bryan Manufacturing and Jordan Manufacturing, both of Monticello, and retired from the CTS Manufacturing Plant, of Monon.

Esther was a member of - and attended - Buffalo Christian Church of Buffalo.

She was an avid fan of the great outdoors, enjoyed camping, canoeing and skeet shooting. Esther also enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting when she was able.

She especially loved spending time with family and, most importantly, all her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Billie L. (Charlie Sr.) Kloote, of South Bend, and Deadra K. (Larry) Combs, of Westfield; son David L. Baer, of Buffalo; five grandchildren: Charles "CJ" (Beth) Kloote Jr., Carrie Fiedler, Kristopher Kloote, Thomas (Dawn) Combs, and William Combs; six great-grandchildren: Hazel and Evelyn Kloote, Benjamin and Henry Fiedler, and Zachary and Jacob Combs.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gladys (McCloud) Brooks; husband William Ellis "Bill" Baer; granddaughter Jennifer Combs; two sisters, Lana "Chub" Adams and Virginia "Jiggs" Godlove; and three brothers, Robert "Bob" Brooks, Jack Brooks and Harold Brooks.

Gathering of Family and Friends will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. Memorial celebration of life service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at the funeral home, with Michael "Mike" Godlove officiating.

Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at the Pro/Indian Creek Cemetery in rural Headlee (Pulaski County).

