Evanelle E. Wilson, 98, Monticello, passed away at 12:27 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 27, 1921, in Seafield, to the late Sikko and Zada (Heater) Swartz. On Aug. 24, 1945, she married Orrin Karl Wilson in Jackson, Miss.; he preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 1982.

Evanelle was a 1939 graduate of Wolcott High School.

Evanelle was a member of the Monticello Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She worked for Bryan Manufacturing, Polymer Engineering, G.L. Perry and was a prep cook for White County Council on Aging.

Evanelle loved jigsaw puzzles, especially cat jigsaw puzzles, and anything else cat. She also loved Christmas, flower gardening and word searches. Her home always smelled of coffee and bacon. She loved dessert sampler platters. She was the sweetest person on earth and always loved a colorful joke.

Evanelle was known for her love of animals and as a good cook, known especially for her fried chicken and gravy. Above all, she cherished her family.

She is survived by her children, Ellen Pratt, Delphi, Karl "Lurch" (Lynn) Wilson, Monticello, Bruce (Ema) Wilson, Monon, and Linda (Chris) Fullerton, Reynolds; siblings Stanley (Carol) Swartz, Arizona, Kay (Russell) Abbott, Crawfordsville; brother-in-law Earl Hornback; and honorary daughter Pam Hollingsworth; grandchildren Leslie (Eddie) Bruder, Jill (Jimmie) Scott, Tracy (Dirk) Ryan, Tobi (John) Rose, Hollee Wilson, Cindy (Travis) Reader, Phil (Karla) Dowden, Kerry (Linda) Dowden, and Misty (Tim) Hardebeck; great-grandchildren Zada, Evan and Jonas Bruder, Jessie (Amber) Scott, Karlie and Kaycee Rose, Kelsie (Travis) Combs, Sam and Sarah Ryan, Kirstin (Brandon) Davey, Alsyn Reader (Nick Green), Joslyn Reader, Olivia, Lily, Cyris, and Kane Dowden, Dustin (Hannah) Hardebeck, Aly (Darrin) Arvin, Chelsi (Donnie) Banes and Shelby and Jakob Duncan; great-great grandchildren Ava Marie Scott, Maverick, Emerson, and Fletcher Davey, Grayson Arvin, Braydon and Bentli Banes; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Spear, Wilma Hornbeck, Alice Shaw and June Hornback; and a great-grandson, Devin Wayne Dowden.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral services celebrating Evanelle's life at 1 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Pastor Blake Hall officiating.

Burial will follow in Bedford Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Happy Tails or . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

