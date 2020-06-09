Evelyn Kay (Gross) Yater
1939 - 2020
Evelyn Kay Yater went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Franciscan Health in Lafayette. Today she has been welcomed home by her parents, siblings and many dear friends.
She was born Feb. 24, 1939, in Tippecanoe County, to George and Carrie (Dalzell) Gross. She married Richard Lee Yater on Nov. 24, 1956, near Montezuma.
She attended Reynolds High School and later proudly earned her GED. Throughout her life she worked hard raising her family, working on the farm, and cleaning many homes in the Crawfordsville area. She worked at Hyster, Amazon, at the chicken factory, and at Southmont High School cooking and serving meals.
She was known by many as the "Chicken Lady," not because she worked at the factory, but because she raised and cared for many exotic breeds of chickens. People came from near and far to get eggs from the "Chicken Lady." She loved her farm animals especially the goats and chickens.
She enjoyed spring when the baby calves could be seen frolicking in the fields. She also loved to fish, read, and attend church. She was an excellent carpenter and she loved learning! She was an inspiration to all who knew her!
She is survived by her husband, Richard; a son, Thomas Lee (Donna), Lafayette; two daughters, Leona Kay, Glen Ellyn, Ill., and Ellen (Gary), Crawfordsville; sisters-in-law Anna Yater, Crawfordsville and Sharon Gross, Monticello; grandchildren Doug, Dan and David (Courtney) Rooze, Crawfordsville, and Zachary (Ariel), Tucker (Megan) and Lily Yater, Lafayette. She also was blessed with five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings Charles, Leon, Helen, Carl "Eddie", Lucille, Tom and George "Billy."
Visitation with be 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery South, with a graveside service at noon.
Online condolences and memories may be left at www.huntandson.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 16, 2020.
Thank You.
