|
|
Evelyn M. McGraw passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at 7:20 p.m. with her children and family by her side.
Evelyn was born Feb. 4, 1926, to the late Clarence and Melina (Trongeau) Mathew. She grew up on the farm west of Wolcott with her sisters and brothers during the depression years, having milk cows and raising her chickens. She helped with the war effort during World War II.
After high school, Evelyn married Raymond McGraw on Sept. 10, 1947. Evelyn loved being a farm wife and raising their two children, Janice (John) Mercer, and Jim (Nancy) McGraw.
Surviving, along with her children, are siblings Velma (Walter) Nagel and Alvin (Rita) Mathew; grandchildren Jennifer (Chris) Alter, Jessica (Tim) Monnig, Angie McGraw, and Bill (Elora) McGraw; great-grandchildren Jacob McGraw, Haley and Allison Alter; and several nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond McGraw; siblings Vera LaGue, La Vern Mathew, and Vincent Mathew.
Evelyn was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Remington all of her life, loved baking, and will always be remembered for her great coffee cake and strawberry jam. She loved playing games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, working on puzzles, and watching her favorite show Jeopardy while eating Oreo cookies and drinking hot tea.
During the past six months, Evelyn had been under hospice care and living at Jim and Nancy's home. She received great care and comfort from Janice, Jim, Nancy and Vicki Hettinger. The family would also like to thank Alex, Tracie, Carrie and Samantha of PhysioCare Home Hospice. Evelyn will be greatly missed.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. EST until the time of funeral Mass at 11 a.m. EST Saturday, Sept. 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Remington. Fr. Andrew DeKeyser will officiate.
Interment to follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservcies.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 10, 2019