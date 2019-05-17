Floyd C. Carter Jr., 61, Monticello, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Jan. 7, 1958, in Monticello, to the late Floyd C. and LaVetta Mae (Johnson) Carter.
Floyd had worked as a carpet installer.
He was a member of Cornerstone Community Church. He was also a member of the AMVETS Auxiliary.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Carolyn Franklin, Monticello; his children Sabrina, Florida, Tiffany Loughry, North Judson, Travis (Meachelle) Loughry, Monticello, LaVetta (Patrick) Cain, West Virginia, Alicia (Joe) Carter, Yeoman, and Latricia Carter, Yeoman; siblings Doris (Aaron) Issler, New Port Richey, Fla., JoAnn (Darren) Reed, Monticello, John W. Carter, Monticello, and Sharon Shank, Monticello; 14 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Cornerstone Community Church, 400 North and East Shafer Drive in Monticello.
Funeral services celebrating Floyd's life will follow at 7 p.m. at the church, with Pastor Julian Herrera officiating.
Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello is entrusted with care.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 17 to May 23, 2019