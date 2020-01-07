|
|
Frank Morris Miller, 66, rural Monticello (Carroll County), passed away at 11:57 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his home with his wife, Jocelyn "Jo", by his side.
He was born Sept. 30, 1953, in Indianapolis, to Morris D. Miller and the late Viola J. (Hern) Miller. On Sept. 5, 1980, in Indianapolis, he married Jocelyn K. "Jo" Knerr; she survives.
Frank had lived in the rural Monticello (Carroll County) area for the last 13 years, coming from Carmel. He was a graduate of Warren Central High School and Ivy Tech Community College, both of Indianapolis.
Frank was active in the Boy Scouts in his younger years.
He worked in environmental services all his adult life, most recently working as the environmental director at the former Whispering Pines Rehabilitation Center of Monticello, prior to his retirement in 2019.
Frank loved and enjoyed boating, airplanes, and was a member of the NRA (National Rifle Association). He especially loved and enjoyed trains. Frank built a lot of model tanks and planes. He also enjoyed working on and building firearms. Most of all, Frank, loved his family. He was a wonderful husband, a great father, and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife, Jocelyn K. "Jo" Miller, rural Monticello (Carroll County); son Aaron (fiancée MaryBeth) Miller, Indianapolis; daughter Amanda Miller, Monticello; five grandchildren: Daniel Miller, Alysa Rhodes, Aidan Miller, and Ashton and Annalise Ponzo; father Morris D. Miller, Indianapolis; and brother Leslie (Patti) Miller, Monrovia.
Frank was preceded in death by mother Viola J. (Hearn) Miller; and brother Russell Miller.
Gathering of family and friends will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Miller-Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello. A memorial Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 202, at the funeral home, with Pastor Robert "Bob" Houser of LifeSong Church of Monticello, officiating.
Burial will be private for the family.
Memorials may be given to your local cancer center or to your . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
See: www.miller-roskcafh.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14, 2020