Gary Q. Gilmore, 67, Reynolds, very unexpectedly passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.
Gary was born Aug. 28, 1953, to Quentin and Dorothy (Ruge) Gilmore, in Valparaiso. On June 29, 1974, he married Sheila Jane Brown and lived near Reynolds since 1978.
Gary graduated from Chesterton High School in 1971.
Gary worked in the livestock industry his entire life, starting at a dairy farm near his home at an early age to buying hogs and retiring from the pork industry after 47 years.
He is survived by his wife Sheila; son Kevin (Jennifer), West Lafayette; and daughter Kari Jane, Reynolds. He is also survived by his brother Paul (Liz) Gilmore, Valparaiso. Gary also has two very wonderful grandchildren, Zachary and Rebecca Gilmore, West Lafayette. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters in-law Tom (Patty) Brown, Cape Coral, Fla., Sharon (Ron) Allen, Reynolds, and Pam (Mike) Hoover, Columbia, S.C.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Quentin and Dorothy (Ruge) Gilmore.
For over 30 years, Gary had a passion for archery that could not be surpassed. He competed in and won countless competitions throughout the years, breaking and still holding many high score records at both local and national levels. His love of Iroquois Archer and Conversation Club showed as he unselfishly donated extreme amounts of time to improve and maintain the club, using his Bobcat often to clean and maintain the 40 acres of woods.
At one time he was an avid hunter and processed deer for other hunters. He was also an avid welder and could take ordinary items and make them into useful contraptions. He was the ultimate bargain hunter and spent many hours at garage sales and flea markets haggling over treasures that he could proudly display in his lawn or garage.
He was known for his willingness to help those he called a friend and his wit and his sarcasm couldn't be beat. The most important thing he loved to do was watch his grandchildren participate in their various sporting events.
A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. CST Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Iroquois Archery and Conservation Club (3200 W. 900 South, Rensselaer). Dress is casual; please come and share pictures and stories about Gary.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Miles for Myeloma in Gary's name (https://cancer.iu.edu/m4m
).
