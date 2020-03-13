Home

Haverstock Funeral Home
602 Maple Avenue
LaPorte, IN 46350
219 362-3333
Gene Howard Lee


1939 - 2020
Gene Howard Lee Obituary
Gene Howard Lee, 80, Monticello, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital in Monticello.
He was born May 19, 1939, in La Porte, the son of Charles and Ruth Morton Lee. Gene was a lifelong resident of the La Porte area, spending the last few years in Monticello with his wife, Doris, who he married Sept. 16, 2017. He served in the US armed forces as a Navy Seabee from 1957-59.
Gene attended First Presbyterian Church in Monticello, was a member and Past Master of the Masonic Lodge 222 Kingsbury, the International Harvester collectors club chapter 33 in La Porte, Crane Operator IUOE retired Local 150 (engineers club) and the Sunday Farmer's Tractor Club.
Gene had a passion for antique tractors and trains. He loved Cracker Barrel and carried a map in his car where each Cracker Barrel was. He enjoyed eBay and exploring the computer.
Gene is survived by his wife, Doris; four sons, Mark, Espanola, N.M., Larry, La Porte, Charles, La Porte, and Billy, Chico, Calif.; two daughters, Cindy, Shorewood, Jackie (Eddie) Burek, La Porte; two sisters, Rita (Bob) Vantine, La Porte, Kay Lee, Twisp, Wash.; 11 grandchildren: Mark, April, Melissa, Luke, Amanda, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Abigail, Rebecca, Jessica, and Molly; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ada; and a son, Lou.
Arrangements are being entrusted to Haverstock Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 602 Maple Ave., La Porte, where the family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15 from 4-8 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to service time. A Masonic service will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, with Pastor Jay Loucks officiating.
Interment will follow at Salem Cemetery, La Porte.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
Online condolences may be made at www.haverstockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 20, 2020
