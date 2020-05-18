Genevieve May Scott, 84, Monticello, passed away at 10:32 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Sept. 20, 1935, in Gary, to the late Cecil and Audrey (Pickard) Frazier. On Jan. 17, 1953, she married Homer Scott in Leroy; he preceded her in death.
Genevieve was a graduate of Crown Point High School and was a homemaker.
She had been a member of the Ladies of the Moose, AMVETS, VFW and American Legion auxiliaries.
She enjoyed working in her yard and tending to her flower gardens. She loved and adored her family, especially her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. When Homer was living, she loved to hear him play his guitar and sing and was the number one supporter of his band. She was appreciative of everything, large or small, and always offered an encouraging word or extended a compliment to everyone in her presence.
Surviving are her by grandchildren Tonya Marie Latta, Genevieve Lee Latta (fiancé Derek Freshour) and Scott Clifton Latta, all of Monticello; great-grandchildren Cobra Sue Marie Latta (fiancé Austin Shelton), Asia'h Lee Doyle Latta and Clinton James "C.J." Kauffman, all of Monticello; sister Martha Embry and brother Cecil Frazier Jr., both of Crown Point; and a special friend, Misty (Dean) Pigg, DeMotte.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter Gail Lee Latta; and brothers John and Kenneth Frazier.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. Funeral services celebrating Genevieve's life will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Tom Haynie will officiate services.
Burial will follow in Hughes Cemetery. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be observed throughout.
Memorial contributions are encouraged to White County Special Olympics. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Family and friends are encouraged to share a memory or messages of condolence at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
