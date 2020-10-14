Glen W. Kelley, 90, Monticello, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Monticello.
He was born Nov. 21, 1929, in White County, to the late Samuel W. and Grace (Moore) Kelley. On Sept. 28, 1956, he married Joan Nicholas in Winamac; she preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2010.
Glen was a 1948 graduate of Buffalo High School. He was in the U. S. Navy serving from 1948-1952. Glen worked at Bryan Manufacturing for 26 years; Eaton's in Winamac for 11 years; and Standard Auto Parts for nine years, retiring in 2008.
He is survived by family friends Chris (Monica) Venters, Kade (Jessica Puga), Issaac, Samuel and Molly Venters, all of Monticello.
He was also preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters.
Burial will be held privately at Hughes Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society
. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com.