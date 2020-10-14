1/
Glen W. Kelley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen W. Kelley, 90, Monticello, passed away at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Monticello.
He was born Nov. 21, 1929, in White County, to the late Samuel W. and Grace (Moore) Kelley. On Sept. 28, 1956, he married Joan Nicholas in Winamac; she preceded him in death on Oct. 22, 2010.
Glen was a 1948 graduate of Buffalo High School. He was in the U. S. Navy serving from 1948-1952. Glen worked at Bryan Manufacturing for 26 years; Eaton's in Winamac for 11 years; and Standard Auto Parts for nine years, retiring in 2008.
He is survived by family friends Chris (Monica) Venters, Kade (Jessica Puga), Issaac, Samuel and Molly Venters, all of Monticello.
He was also preceded in death by seven brothers and three sisters.
Burial will be held privately at Hughes Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Friends and family are encouraged to share a memory or a message of condolence at springerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 12, 2020
Chris and Monica, sorry for your loss. Remember working with Glen for a bit. He worked with my dad at Bryans. Great guy.
Galen Logan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved