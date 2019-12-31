|
Glenda Kay Bleicher, 68, of Logansport, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in her residence.
Born April 8, 1951, in LaPorte, she was the daughter of Thomas LaVerne and Delores Ann Rude Guyse.
Glenda had been employed at CalComp Corp. until a recent illness.
She was a member of the Logansport Church of Christ.
Surviving are a daughter, Amanda Krintz, Star City; son Wes (Nicki) Krintz, Royal Center; brothers Mike (Mary) Guyse, Syracuse, and Kenny (Linda) Guyse, Argos; grandchildren Jacob, Cyrena, Abby, Brittany, Haden, Hannah; great-grandchildren Elijah, Alayah, Madilyn; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Thomas Krintz, and twin granddaughters Alana and Kyleigh Krintz.
A graveside service will be conducted at noon Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Argos. Rev. Jeff Strite will officiate.
There will be a celebration of Glenda's life at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Logansport Church of Christ, 2347 Burlington Ave., Logansport.
Kroeger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www.kroegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal on Dec. 31, 2019