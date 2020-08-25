1/1
Glenn Gilbert Lohrman
1934 - 2020
Glenn Gilbert Lohrman, 85, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at 7:30 a.m., at his residence near Monticello.
He was born Oct. 1, 1934, in Lafayette, to the late Oscar and Sylvia (Hendrickson) Lohrman. Glenn grew up in Buck Creek and graduated from Buck Creek High School in 1952. Glenn married Patricia A. Roth, the love of his life, on Sept. 3, 1955, at her parent's home in Delphi; they would have celebrated 65 years this year.
He worked at several service stations throughout Lafayette and in Delphi, while in high school and after graduating. He then was hired at the former Duncan Meter, now Landis/Gyr, in Lafayette, in 1954, retiring in 1993 after 39 years of service. After retirement, he built several decks for neighbors and friends, and loved doing other construction projects.
Glenn and Pat raised three beautiful children, a daughter Peggy Ann and Greg Nipple, Rockfield; sons Glenn "Ed" and Brenda Lohrman, Rockfield, Walter P. "Wally" Lohrman, Rockfield; grandchildren Shannon Riley, Shannel Lohrman and Shawn Whitus, Bryon and Stacy Nipple, Tricia Parker, Cody Lohrman, Troy and Melissa Shanks, Mark and Ashley Shanks, Jeremy Lohrman and Kiristin Whan, Kyle Lohrman, Jackie and Dan Garcia; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Mildred Wobio, Rose Fuqua and Lora Bartley.
Glenn and Pat built their dream home on Lake Freeman in 1990, and his family was able to keep him home, and lovingly care for him during his illness and his final days before his passing.
Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8 p.m. at Abbott Funeral Home Inc., Delphi. Private family funeral service will take place there on Friday.
Burial will be at Masonic Cemetery, Delphi. Family and friends are invited to their home at 1 p.m. to continue celebrating Glenn's life, with food and fellowship, casual attire is requested.
Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County Cancer Association; envelopes available at the funeral home.
See: www.abbottfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Aug. 25 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
AUG
28
Memorial Gathering
01:00 PM
their home
AUG
28
Funeral service
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
August 24, 2020
Pat sorry to hear about the passing of Glenn. Praying for you and your family during this time. I always enjoyed you two coming into the doctors office.
amy serrano
Acquaintance
August 24, 2020
Patty and Family, we're thinking of you and send our condolences.
Tom and Pat Porter
Friend
August 24, 2020
Lot of Love to your family from my family at this hard time.
Daveena Taylor
Friend
