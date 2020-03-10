Home

POWERED BY

Services
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
For more information about
Gregory Spence
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gregory Spence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gregory "Greg" Spence


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gregory "Greg" Spence Obituary
Gregory "Greg" Spence, 61, Monticello, passed away at 9:15 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at White Oak Health Campus in Monticello.
He was born Jan. 23, 1959, in Logansport, to the late Robert E. and Patricia K. (Poor) Spence. On Oct. 7, 1995, he married Gina Pool at the Monticello United Methodist Church; she survives.
He was a 1977 graduate of Twin Lakes High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University. Greg worked for McGill's, Magnetation, taught at Ivy Tech at Logansport, and worked as an electrician for Chrysler. He also worked part-time at Liberty Arms.
Greg attended Monticello United Methodist Church. He loved wild flower gardening, cats and strays and robotics. Greg was one of three people in the world to receive the FANUC Robotic Award. He was a lifelong learner and enjoyed discovering new things. He especially enjoyed spoiling his nieces and nephews.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Gina, Monticello, is his sister, Sandy Tolen (companion, Glen Hofmeyer), Monticello; and several nieces and nephews: Bobbie Jo (Jason) DeSabtine, Malybu Fellure, Dona Emery, Matt (Aisha) Pool, Kenzie (Daniel) Pool, Drew (Emily) Guingrich, Cole Guingrich, Erin Guingrich, Riley (Ashley) Tolen; and great-nieces and nephews Greer DeSabatine, Judd DeSabatine, Kobie Fellure, Logan Fellure, Carsyn Emery, Hunter Scott, Wes Scott.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Mark Allen Spence; and niece Taylor Tolen.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services celebrating Greg's life at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Pastor Brian Beeks officiating.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the Monon Vet Clinic to spay and neuter strays. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gregory's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -