|
|
Gregory "Greg" Spence, 61, Monticello, passed away at 9:15 p.m., Sunday, March 8, 2020, at White Oak Health Campus in Monticello.
He was born Jan. 23, 1959, in Logansport, to the late Robert E. and Patricia K. (Poor) Spence. On Oct. 7, 1995, he married Gina Pool at the Monticello United Methodist Church; she survives.
He was a 1977 graduate of Twin Lakes High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University. Greg worked for McGill's, Magnetation, taught at Ivy Tech at Logansport, and worked as an electrician for Chrysler. He also worked part-time at Liberty Arms.
Greg attended Monticello United Methodist Church. He loved wild flower gardening, cats and strays and robotics. Greg was one of three people in the world to receive the FANUC Robotic Award. He was a lifelong learner and enjoyed discovering new things. He especially enjoyed spoiling his nieces and nephews.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Gina, Monticello, is his sister, Sandy Tolen (companion, Glen Hofmeyer), Monticello; and several nieces and nephews: Bobbie Jo (Jason) DeSabtine, Malybu Fellure, Dona Emery, Matt (Aisha) Pool, Kenzie (Daniel) Pool, Drew (Emily) Guingrich, Cole Guingrich, Erin Guingrich, Riley (Ashley) Tolen; and great-nieces and nephews Greer DeSabatine, Judd DeSabatine, Kobie Fellure, Logan Fellure, Carsyn Emery, Hunter Scott, Wes Scott.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Mark Allen Spence; and niece Taylor Tolen.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services celebrating Greg's life at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Pastor Brian Beeks officiating.
Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the Monon Vet Clinic to spay and neuter strays. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 17, 2020