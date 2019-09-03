|
|
Helen (Lake) Bower Brummett, 91, Lafayette, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at St. Anthony Healthcare.
She was born Nov.18, 1927, in Lafayette, to the late Elbert and Ada (Atwell) Lake. On Nov. 3, 1946, she married Marion E. "Gene" Bower Sr. in Lafayette; he preceded her in death on Sept. 17, 1973.
Helen worked as a cashier for McDonald's on 231 South for 15 years.
Helen enjoyed gardening and yard work. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her children Marion E. "Sonny" (Cindy) Bower Jr., Attica, Rev. John (Linda) Bower, Portland, Tenn., Betty (Jerry) Marshall, Reynolds; and siblings Lena Gellenback and Isabella Simmons. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Along with her husband Gene, she was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers; and three sisters.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the funeral home, with Pastor Joseph Park officiating.
Interment to follow at Wyandotte Cemetery.
In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the .
