Helen L. Yauch, 93, Monticello, passed away at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at White Oak Health Campus in Monticello.
She was born Sept. 21, 1926, in Calvin, Okla., to the late McClellan "Mack" and Lucille (Scales) Hardwick. On June 9, 1948, she married Charles Yauch in Oklahoma City, Okla. He preceded her in death on Sept. 9, 2005.
She graduated from high school in Muskogee, Okla., and attended Oklahoma College for Women in Oklahoma City and Oklahoma University. Helen worked as a librarian at the Union Township Public Library.
She had been a member of Monticello Christian Church. Helen was an avid reader. She liked crossword puzzles, bird watching and loved being involved with her bridge clubs. She cherished time spent with family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by children Susan (Willie) DiFabio, Glen Ellyn, Ill., Laura A. (Mark) Gamble, Monticello, Amy (Lenny) Strzelecki, Granger, Nancy (Mark) Kinsey, Fishers; siblings Sue (Gary) Thomas and Tom (Joanne) Hardwick, both of Texas; brother-in-law Mike (Jan) Yauch, Texas; grandchildren Katie (Mike), Vince, Alex, Drew (Haime), Emily (Ben), Jessica (Zac), Patrick, Joel (Molly), Nick, Ian (Meeja), Hanna (Zach); nine great-grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews who loved her very much: Kirsten, Megan, Jon, Kirk, Lisa and Robin.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, John Hardwick.
Our heartfelt thanks to the loving Legacy staff at White Oak and Physiocare Hospice. Words cannot fully express our gratitude for you all and the care you provided our mother.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Rev. Chris Dodson, of Monticello Christian Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at the Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, 2019