Helen Dahlenburg, 92, Danville, Ill., passed away at 5:30 a.m. Sept. 22, 2020, at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center in Danville.
Helen Wooten M. Dahlenburg, aka "Little Grandma," began life Jan. 15, 1928, in Greenville, N.C., to Chester and Lucy (Langford) Moore. For Helen, it has been a long journey of joy and sadness.
Helen went to school in Georgia, Alabama and Indiana, graduating from Reynolds High School in 1947. She married Herbert E. Dahlenburg on Jan. 16, 1949; he preceded her in death on Feb. 5, 2007.
Helen's joy was being a homemaker and helping her sister-in-law working church dinners. They took care of the St. James German Dinner for 25 years, with lots of fun and a few tears along the way. "It is time to watch the sunset, I'll take my chair in Heaven. The Lord's Blessings to all. Amen."
Survivors include Roger (Suzan) Dahlenburg, Danville, Esther (Rick) Goodner, Danville, and Nancy (Rick) Sconce, Brownsburg; seven grandchildren: Richard Dahlenburg, Robert (Jessica) Dahlenburg, Danville, Jennifer Hill, Bismarck, Ill., Kimberly (Matt) Hesler, Covington, Stacey (Stephen) Ford, Brownsburg, and Jordan Sconce, Brownsburg, Todd (Tonya) Sconce, Moorseville; nine great-grandchildren: Clayton and Haley Hill, Kaleb and Autumn Ford, Bodie, and Addison Dahlenburg, Taylor and Tara Sconce and Kennan Hesler; as well as one nephew in California, one niece in California and one niece in Tennessee.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband Herbert; one sister; and one grandson.
A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. EST Wednesday, Sept. 30, at St. James Lutheran Church, 110 N. Kenton, Reynolds. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. EST at the church. Rev. Keller and Rev. Blakey will officiate.
Burial will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Reynolds.
Memorials may be made to the St James Lutheran Church in Reynolds.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or service wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The family is being assisted with arrangements by Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville.
Please join Helen's family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.