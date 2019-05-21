Homer H. Hutsell, 82, Monticello, died at his home Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 5:17 a.m.
He was born June 14, 1936, in Foresman, to the late Riley and Bertie Sauders Hutsell. His marriage was to Wanda M. Lawson in Chalmers, on June 26, 1955; she preceded him in death on Dec. 12, 2017.
He attended Brookston High School. He worked at the former RCA Plant in Monticello for 29 years, then three years at Monon Trailer, then for True Flight Arrow Co. in Monticello for 21 years, retiring in 2007.
He was a member of Delphi First Baptist Church, where he was a deacon, and Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed woodworking and bowling. He dearly loved his family. He enjoyed family gatherings and being together. He loved the good Lord, and is reunited with his wife, and those who have gone before him. Our loss is his gain, as he enjoys his new Heavenly body with Jesus.
Surviving are his daughters Catherine Schnepp Brovont (Tracy), Camden, Cindy (Wesley) Marion, Kokomo; sons Mark (Bonnie) Hutsell, Monticello, Darrell (Corina) Hutsell, Brookston, Eric (Cheryl) Hutsell, Monticello, Norman (Sally) Hutsell, Oshkosh, Wis., Nolan (Karen) Hutsell, Kewanna; brother Marion (Linda) Hutsell, Brookston; 18 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Kasey Schnepp; and an infant sister, Lola.
Friends may call Saturday from 11 a.m. until his funeral service at 1 p.m. at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Rev. Bill Glenn will officiate.
Burial will take place at Chalmers Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Delphi First Baptist Church; envelopes available at the funeral home.
See: www.abbottfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from May 21 to May 27, 2019