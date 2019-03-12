Howard F. Weaver, 88, Idaville, passed away at 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at his residence.
He was born June 22, 1930, in Idaville, to Joseph Francis and Rose V. (Johnsonbaugh) Weaver. On May 9, 1953, he married Maxine Gaby; she survives.
He was baptized in the Idaville Church of God.
Howard was a graduate of Idaville High School. He served in the U.S. Army during Korea and was stationed in Japan. Howard worked as the bus maintenance supervisor for Twin Lakes School Corporation from which he retired.
He raced for 45 years and was a member of the National Modified Midget Association (NMMA) and was inducted into the NMMA Hall of Fame. Howard loved fishing, hunting and I.U. basketball. Most of all, he cherished time with family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine; children Pam Weaver and Howard (Stephanie) Weaver, both of Idaville; grandchildren Dawn (Brent) McKenzie, Amanda Weaver, Bailey (Brandon) Williams; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Gaby.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 16 from 11 a.m. until the time of services celebrating Howard's life at 1 p.m. at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Pastor Keith Raderstorf officiating.
Burial will follow in Idaville Cemetery with full military rites.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
