Jack G. "Smitty" Smith, 86, Monticello, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 16, 1932, in Kokomo, to the late Joe Stanley and Letha Ann (Bayes) Smith. He married the former Joyce (Roberson) Palladino; she survives.
He was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Kokomo and worked at Smitty's Bait Shop at Oakdale Dam. Early in his career, he had worked at Public Service Indiana and Mohr Construction in Kokomo.
Smitty enjoyed playing poker and loved going to the casinos. He enjoyed golfing and fishing, and held the Indiana state record for catching the largest Wiper. Most of all, he cherished time with family, and he especially looked forward to family poker night.
Also surviving are his children Jeff (Diane) Smith, Kokomo, Julie (Billy) Cantu, Indianapolis, Jennifer Smith, Arizona, Curtis Palladino, Monticello, Mark Palladino, Monticello, Lorna Brady, Rushville; brother Fred Smith, Monticello; sister Zonia Woods, Kokomo; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by siblings Betty Chism, Frank, Edward and Paul Smith; infant brother Richard; and infant sister Dorothy.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with his grandson, Pastor Joe Smith, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019