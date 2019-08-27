Home

POWERED BY

Services
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
For more information about
Jack Smith
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack G. "Smitty" Smith


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack G. "Smitty" Smith Obituary
Jack G. "Smitty" Smith, 86, Monticello, passed away at 2:55 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
He was born Dec. 16, 1932, in Kokomo, to the late Joe Stanley and Letha Ann (Bayes) Smith. He married the former Joyce (Roberson) Palladino; she survives.
He was a graduate of Northwestern High School in Kokomo and worked at Smitty's Bait Shop at Oakdale Dam. Early in his career, he had worked at Public Service Indiana and Mohr Construction in Kokomo.
Smitty enjoyed playing poker and loved going to the casinos. He enjoyed golfing and fishing, and held the Indiana state record for catching the largest Wiper. Most of all, he cherished time with family, and he especially looked forward to family poker night.
Also surviving are his children Jeff (Diane) Smith, Kokomo, Julie (Billy) Cantu, Indianapolis, Jennifer Smith, Arizona, Curtis Palladino, Monticello, Mark Palladino, Monticello, Lorna Brady, Rushville; brother Fred Smith, Monticello; sister Zonia Woods, Kokomo; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by siblings Betty Chism, Frank, Edward and Paul Smith; infant brother Richard; and infant sister Dorothy.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with his grandson, Pastor Joe Smith, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now