Jack Luchtman, 90, Michigan City, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Rittenhouse Village in Michigan City.

He was born Nov. 24, 1928, in Michigan City, to Russell and Rhea (Brady) Luchtman, who preceded him in death. On June 11, 1949, in Michigan City, he married Joan (Baird) Luchtman, who also preceded him in death on Nov. 24, 2012.

Jack is survived by his children John (Mary) Luchtman, Fort Meyers, Fla., Jill (Jay) Sims-Speckman, Fort Meyers, and Jane (Philip) Hartzler, Freedom, Pa.; grandchildren Kurt (Jamie) Luchtman, Princeton, N.C., Aaron (Marisol) Sims, Monticello, Brett (Alicia) Sims, Kokomo, Andrew (Marissa) Hartzler, Durham, N.C., and Sarah (Nick) Manis, Allison Park, Pa.; great-grandchildren Jordyn, Kailyn and Thomas Luchtman, Russell, Benjamin and Aaron Sims, Preston, Samara, Maryn, Roman and Nadia Sims, Jackson Hartzler, Jordan and Zachary Manis; and the extended Speckman family.

Jack, along with his wife, Joan, was the previous owner and operator of several businesses, including Duneland Frozen Desserts, Luchtman Concessions, Luchtman's Coffee and Catering Service and several more. He was treasurer of The Elston Grove Historic District, member of Elks Lodge in Michigan City, IBEW Local 531, Acme Lodge 83, F&AM 32nd Degree. Jack was also a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church.

Visitation for family and friends will be 10 a.m. to noon CST Thursday, May 23, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 600 Franklin Street, Michigan City. A Masonic memorial service will take place at 11:45 a.m.

Funeral services will be noon CST Thursday, May 23, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Michigan City, with Father Joe Czolgosz officiating.

Entombment will be at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in Michigan City.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Jack's name to Trinity Episcopal Church or .

