Miller-Roscka Funeral Home Inc
6368 E. U.S. 24
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-8488
Jacquelyn L. "Jackie" Brown-Kremer


1932 - 2020
Jacquelyn L. "Jackie" Brown-Kremer Obituary
Jacquelyn L. "Jackie" Brown-Kremer, 87, Monticello, passed away at 2:31 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital in Monticello.
She was born Dec. 23, 1932, in Blue Island, Ill., to the late Theodore William "Bill" and Shirley (Freund) Brown. On Sept. 26, 2009, at the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello, she married Donald G. "Don" Kremer; he survives.
Jackie returned to the Monticello area in 2008, coming from Connecticut. She was a 1959 graduate of Rochester High School in Rochester. She then attended South Bend College of Commerce of South Bend.
Jackie worked for Motorola Company as an executive secretary to the president for several years. She married and relocated to Connecticut for the next 50 years, where she raised her three children. Jackie was a homemaker and, later, secretary for St. Peters Episcopal Church for several years. She then retired from DNE Technologies after 27 years.
Jackie loved to play golf, bowl and had won several tournaments. She was an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables. Jackie loved to bake cookies, cakes, banana bread and pies. She also liked to sew, knit and was a creative crafter.
Jackie returned to Monticello after reconnecting with her high school sweetheart, Don Kremer, in 2008. They were married in 2009 and attended Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello.
Surviving are her husband Donald G. "Don" Kremer, Monticello; three children: Jerilyn (Mark) Tyrrell, Hingham, Mass., R. Brook Sutton, San Francisco, and Jennifer Sutton, Milford, Conn.; four grandchildren: Kevin, Julian Jenna and Jillian Tyrrell; four step-children: Greg Kremer, Lisa (Brad) Hanni, Lynn (Nick) Korniak, and Jeff Kremer; six step-grandchildren: Chelsea and Kinsea Hanni, Nicole (Kyle) Wallace, Lynn Korniak, and Jayla and Ty Kremer; and brother Theodore William "Bill" Brown Jr., Mesa, Ariz.
Jack was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore William "Bill" and Shirley (Freund) Brown Sr.; former husband Robert Sutton; and infant daughter Cynthia L. Sutton.
Visitation will be 9-10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 543 S. Main St., Monticello. Funeral service will be at the church beginning at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, with Father David L. Rasner, of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello, officiating.
Burial will follow at the I.O.O.F. Riverview Cemetery in rural Monticello.
Memorials may be given to the Don and Jackie Kremer Family 4-H Scholarship Fund (Indiana 4-H Foundation). Envelopes will be available at the Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church of Monticello.
Miller–Roscka Funeral Home of Monticello is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 20, 2020
