Service Information
Foster-Clapper Funeral Home
202 W School St
Wolcott , IN 47995
(219)-279-2123
Calling hours
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Foster-Clapper Funeral Home
202 W School St
Wolcott , IN 47995
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Palestine Christian Church
7275 400 North
Wolcott , IN

James A. "Jim" Mills, 87, Wolcott, passed away at 1:35 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

He was born March 6, 1932, in Cuzco, to the late Mike (Ezra A.) and Wilda F. (Nicholson) Mills. Jim was a 1951 graduate of Wolcott High School, where he was an outstanding basketball player.

Mr. Mills served in the United States Army as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1956.

His marriage of 65 years was to Shirley A. North on May 28, 1953, at the Brookston Federated Church; she survives.

Jim farmed grain and livestock from 1961 until his retirement in 1996. He also was a school bus owner and driver for 40 years, driving for Wolcott and Tri-County schools.

Mr. Mills was a member of the Palestine Christian Church and the Wolcott American Legion Post #294.

Jim enjoyed spending time with his family at their property on Lake Freeman in Monticello and a morning cup of coffee with his friends at the Theater Café in Wolcott.

Surviving with his wife, Shirley, are their children James D. (Cheryl) Mills, Wolcott, Kim A. Mills, Lafayette, and Tony L. Mills, Remington.

Jim loved spending time with his family, especially his 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death, along with his parents, was a son, Kerry Mills; a grandson, Wesley Allison; and a daughter-in-law, Peg Mills.

Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Foster-Clapper Funeral of Wolcott. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, April 25, at Palestine Christian Church (7275 400 North, Wolcott); Pastor Guy Brown will officiate.

Interment to follow at Meadow Lake Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to the Palestine Christian Church, the Wolcott American Legion Post #294 or the Wolcott Public Library.

