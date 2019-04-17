James David Hampton, 67, Brinson, Ga., passed away from cancer at 10 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born Oct. 23, 1951, in Lafayette. He was married to Susan Teegarden; she survives.
He lived in Monticello for many years and for most of his life he was self-employed as a painter.
He is also survived by a daughter, Kaley, Florida; two brothers: Bill, Lafayette, and Ron "Duane," Indianapolis; and two sisters, Peggy and Darlene, both of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
No services are planned at this time.
See: www.coxfuneral.net.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019