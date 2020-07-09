1/1
James E. Smith
1936 - 2020
James E. "Jim" Smith, 84, Monticello, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital.
He was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Hobbieville, to the late John and Pansy (Fearnot) Smith. On Dec. 24, 1972, he married Beatrice "Bea" Mullins in Lafayette; she survives.
Jim worked for his brother's company, John E. Smith Enterprises, in the field until he became president of General Builders, a subsidiary of Smith Enterprises, returning to the field and retiring in 2004. He continued to do home remodeling and maintenance, and at the time of this death he was doing land development.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, past member of the Elks and Eagles, past president of GLHB and past president and past secretary of the Twin Lakes Regional Sewer District, state director of Indiana Home Builders Association and national director of NAHB.
Along with his wife Bea, he is survived by his children Sheri (Rick) King, Blytheville, Ark., Gary (Ginny) Smith, Lafayette, Candace (Marty) Glaser, Lafayette, Jamie Revalee, Lafayette, Carmen Delph, Lafayette, and Cameron R. Smith, Louisville, Tenn.; siblings Wilbur (Rose) Smith, Delphi, Ronald Smith, Lafayette, Sue (Bob) Jones, Salem, Joanne (Bob) Martin, Bedford, and Dorcas (John) Bennett, Fort Collins, Colo. He is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Charles, Phillip, Joseph and John Smith; sisters Lois Whitchurch and Martha Harding; and brother-in-law Tom Harding.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for COVID-19 and will honor social distancing. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website.
Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 16, 2020.
July 9, 2020
Bea, Carmen and Candie and family, I am so sorry for your loss. He was an amazing man. Love you!
Michelle Radtke
Friend
July 9, 2020
Sending prayers and hugs to you and your family. Your BSP sisters of Delta Delta.
Delta Delta
Friend
July 9, 2020
LAURA WERLING
July 9, 2020
July 9, 2020
Bea & Family,
As a classmate of yours in 1958 wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you and your family at the difficult time. I know how hard it is to lose a spouse. Please know that my prayers are with you.
Linda Haynes Halsema
Friend
July 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
