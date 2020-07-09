James E. "Jim" Smith, 84, Monticello, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital.
He was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Hobbieville, to the late John and Pansy (Fearnot) Smith. On Dec. 24, 1972, he married Beatrice "Bea" Mullins in Lafayette; she survives.
Jim worked for his brother's company, John E. Smith Enterprises, in the field until he became president of General Builders, a subsidiary of Smith Enterprises, returning to the field and retiring in 2004. He continued to do home remodeling and maintenance, and at the time of this death he was doing land development.
He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, past member of the Elks and Eagles, past president of GLHB and past president and past secretary of the Twin Lakes Regional Sewer District, state director of Indiana Home Builders Association and national director of NAHB.
Along with his wife Bea, he is survived by his children Sheri (Rick) King, Blytheville, Ark., Gary (Ginny) Smith, Lafayette, Candace (Marty) Glaser, Lafayette, Jamie Revalee, Lafayette, Carmen Delph, Lafayette, and Cameron R. Smith, Louisville, Tenn.; siblings Wilbur (Rose) Smith, Delphi, Ronald Smith, Lafayette, Sue (Bob) Jones, Salem, Joanne (Bob) Martin, Bedford, and Dorcas (John) Bennett, Fort Collins, Colo. He is also survived by 27 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Charles, Phillip, Joseph and John Smith; sisters Lois Whitchurch and Martha Harding; and brother-in-law Tom Harding.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the funeral home.
Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for COVID-19 and will honor social distancing. Webcasting of the service will be available on our website.
