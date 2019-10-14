Home

SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
James Elliott Sr.

James Elliott Sr. Obituary
James "Jim" Elliott Sr., Monticello, passed away at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital in Lafayette.
He is the father of Dr. James R.F. (Rebecca) Elliott, of Sitka, and Jacki Elliott Combs, of Monticello.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy K. (Williams) Elliott; and son Jeffery D. Elliott.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted and pending with Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019
