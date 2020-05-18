James H. Ottinger, 78, Monticello, passed away April 22, 2020, at the hospital in Brandon, Fla.

Jim was born Jan. 30, 1942, in Boone County, to the late Francis and Wilburta (Ramsey) Ottinger. On Nov. 2, 1962, Jim married Jane Fairfield; she survives.

He grew up on several different farms in Boone County. He graduated from Thorntown High School in 1960. Jim and Jane lived in Elizaville and he farmed with his father, while attending Porter Business College. They moved to Lafayette and he worked at State Farm Insurance in data processing.

Jim became a State Farm agent and moved to Monticello. He worked for State Farm for 46½ years and retired in December 2010.

He was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church, past board member of the Monticello Banking Center, involved in the Monticello Jaycees, and was a member of the American Legion and Moose Lodge.

Jim loved to garden and play golf since he retired. He grew up going to Minnesota fishing and continued this tradition with his family. He loved to attend and video his kids' and grandkids' sporting events. Also, he was an avid Purdue fan and loved attending the football and basketball games.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jane; their children Doug (Cindy) Ottinger, Carver, Minn., Melody (Keith) Owsley, Racine, Wis., Candy (Scott) Bowsher, Rockville; grandchildren Courtney (Logan) Ketterer, Mitchell Ottinger, Zachary Owsley and Mason Bowsher; and sibling Peggy Arnett, New Palestine.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Wilburta Ottinger; sister Susie Bowen; and Jane's parents, Ivan and Violet Fairfield.

Due to the CDC's current restrictions of public gatherings, a private funeral viewing was held for the family.

Burial was at Lincoln Memory Gardens in Whitestown.

A memorial celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store