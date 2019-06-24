James L. "Jim" Melton, 75, of Monon, passed away peacefully at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday June 19, 2019, at Rensselaer Care Center.
He was born Oct. 6, 1943, in Rensselaer, to the late Herbert and Reba (Jones) Melton. He was a 1962 graduate of Monon High School.
Jim was a member of the Carriage and Sleigh Association of Northwest Indiana. He was manager of Dye Lumber in Monon for 40 plus years until his retirement. Jim also had a great interest in horses at a young age, specifically buggy horses, traveling to several states as a ferrier shoeing horses. Jim spent time in California, Oregon and Tennessee learning this craftsmanship.
Surviving are his siblings Rosalie Jane (Jon) Garver, Monticello, Betty L. (Hughie) Sams, Francesville, Donald E. (Anna) Melton, New Lenox, Ill., Luther R. (Kathy) Melton, Monon, Ruth A. Burks, Monon, Linda S. Melton, Monon, and Thomas R. Melton, Monon. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Preceding him in death, along with his parents, are a sister, Marjorie Pugh; brother Kenneth Melton; nephew Aaron Melton; and three half-brothers.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. EST until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. EST, Saturday, June 29, at Clapper Family Funeral Home of Monon. Pastor Alvin Smith will officiate.
In lieu of floral arrangements, memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to Indiana Horse Rescue of Frankfort.
Share memories and condolences online at www.clapperfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from June 24 to June 30, 2019