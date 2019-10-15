|
James "Jim" R. Elliott Sr., 78, Monticello, passed away at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Indiana University Health Arnett in Lafayette.
He was born Feb. 6, 1941, in Connersville, to the late Robert Roy and Fern Elizabeth (Keller) Elliott. On June 17, 1961, he married Judy Williams; she preceded him in death on Oct. 6, 2010.
He attended Monticello High School and served in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Munich, Germany. Jim worked for NIPSCO for 31 years as a lineman and electrician, and served as a union grievance representative. After he retired from NIPSCO, he worked in security at Indiana Beach.
He was a member of Libanus Lodge 154 F&AM, Scottish Rite Valley of Indianapolis and was a lifetime member of the NRA. He had an interest in classic cars and was most proud of his 1957 T-Bird. He was a gun enthusiast and was a true outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, snowmobiling and boating. He coached Babe Ruth and Little League in addition to serving as the league president. He enjoyed bowling a couple of nights per week. Most of all, he enjoyed time spent with family. His eyes would light up around his grandchildren.
Surviving are his children Dr. James R.F. (Rebecca) Elliott and Jacki Combs, both of Monticello; siblings Sue Ezra, Monticello, Ralph "Butch" Elliott, Indianapolis, Thomas (Barb) Elliott, Monticello; grandchildren Arianna, Kahler, James III, Laurin, Travis, Shea, Xander, Parker, Emily, Elli; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by a son, Jeffery Elliott.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello. Masonic funeral rites will be 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Funeral services celebrating Jim's life will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with his son, Dr. James Elliott, of Sitka Baptist Church, officiating.
Burial will follow at the Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery with full military rites.
Memorial contributions may be offered to the White County Shrine Club. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2019