Rev. Fr. James R. Goodrum, 88, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Health Care, Delphi.
Fr. Goodrum was ordained to the priesthood for the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana on May 25, 1957, by Bishop John Joseph Carberry. On July 6, 2007, he was granted retirement. At the time of his retirement, he was pastor of Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Monticello, where he served for 25 years.
Fr. Goodrum enjoyed being a priest and loved people. His hobbies were visiting people and playing the organ and piano. He was a member of the Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and was a Sagamore of the Wabash and Kentucky Colonel.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 543 S. Main St., Monticello. Visitation will be from 9-10:45 a.m. Friday, also at the church.
Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Logansport.
Masses and memorial gifts may be made to Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 543 S. Main St., Monticello, IN 47960 or St. Meinrad Archabbey, 200 Hill Drive, St. Meinrad, IN 47577.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Kroeger Funeral Home, Logansport.
Published in The Monticello Herald Journal from June 11 to June 17, 2019